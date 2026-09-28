Boston sues Trump administration over cancellation of federal funding for Roxbury improvements

BOSTON — The City of Boston has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging the U.S. Department of Transportation illegally withdrew a federal grant awarded to the city in 2022 for infrastructure improvements in Roxbury.

The funding was intended for safety, transit, accessibility and traffic-flow improvements along Melnea Cass Boulevard, Malcolm X Boulevard and Warren Street.

The city was awarded the grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.

The grant was withdrawn in 2025.

The city argues that the reason cited by DOT for canceling the grant was the project’s inclusion of a small amount of funding for electric vehicle charging, which the city alleges DOT had encouraged it to include.

The lawsuit states that, in a brief letter, DOT said the agency’s priorities “presently include promoting traditional forms of energy and natural resources” and “ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently,” claiming that the grant was “inconsistent” with those priorities because of the project’s “inclusion of EV charging infrastructure.”

“The letter failed to acknowledge that the RAISE grant for the Roxbury Project was intended to support road infrastructure, with the overwhelming share of funds dedicated to street, sidewalk, and transit improvements,” the lawsuit states.

“We’re fighting for every dollar of investment to improve quality of life for Roxbury residents, commuters, and businesses,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Boston earned this competitive grant to meet community needs and address long-needed infrastructure upgrades. The City of Boston will continue to fight back against lawless federal attacks, and we urge the court to reverse the Trump administration’s illegal actions and restore these critical funds for Roxbury.”

Boston 25 has reached out to The White House for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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