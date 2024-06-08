Boston streets filled with love for 2024 Pride Parade

BOSTON — People wore all colors of the rainbow throughout Boston on Saturday for the Pride Parade.

The streets were filled with hundreds of thousands of people who celebrated and spread joy.

“We decorating the van I will be inside I’m 93 years old,” said Rosalind Spigel, who lives in Fuller Village senior independent living community in Milton.

Adrianna Boulin is the President of Boston Pride for the people. She said this was the second year in a row the group organized the parade, festival, and block party.

“Our mission is to amplify the beauty of diversity and unique culture of LGBTQ+ communities,” said Boulin.

Pat Caya is the President of Moving Violations the oldest women’s motorcycle club in Boston. She said they’ve been leading the parade since shortly after it started.

“It is an astounding feeling to be at the beginning of the parade and feel the energy and joy of the crowd there’s nothing like it,” said Cava.

People lined the streets of the route as floats with balloons, flags, banners, and more moved throughout the city as people cheered, sang, and chanted about inclusivity.

“We are a modern-day order of queer drag clown nuns,” said Tori D’Affair, with sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, “We are just here to put some smiles on peoples faces we use humor to expose bigotry and injustice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

