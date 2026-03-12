Boston restaurant hosts kickoff breakfast for Netflix star’s real estate firm

BOSTON — A Boston restaurant hosted a kickoff breakfast for a new real estate office owned by a Netflix star.

1928 Beacon Hill hosted a breakfast for SERHANT. as the globally recognized luxury real estate brand officially launched its entry into Boston and the Massachusetts market.

The Boston opening completes SERHANT.’s expansion into all major East Coast cities and is the first of several market expansions the company plans for 2026.

SERHANT. is the subject of the Netflix hit series Owning Manhattan and operates as an AI-first brokerage that aims to redefine how real estate is marketed and sold.

SERHANT. Chief Executive Officer and founder Ryan Serhant attended the breakfast alongside the company’s Boston founding agents: Michael L. Carucci, Antonio Khoury, Jorge Sariego, Kyle Farrell, and Joe Albano.

The company’s Boston expansion is also a homecoming for Serhant, who was raised in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

Ahead of the launch celebration, SERHANT. agents and team members explored 1928 Beacon Hill, experiencing the restaurant’s signature ambiance, style, and welcoming atmosphere.

“This is a milestone for Boston, and we are honored to work with SERHANT. as they kick off their Boston operations,” said Kristin Jenkins, owner of 1928 Beacon Hill.

SERHANT. was founded in 2020 and combines brokerage, media, and education with proprietary technology aimed at transforming how properties are marketed, sold, and experienced.

