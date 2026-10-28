Boston researchers estimate nearly 75% of deceased NFL players from 2008-2023 had CTE

BOSTON — A new study from Boston-based researchers estimates that nearly 75% of NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) neuropathology.

“With CTE consistently found in less than 1% of donors to community brain banks, an estimated 75% prevalence among NFL players who died over a 16-year period is concerning and suggests we need to increase efforts to support families, diagnose CTE during life, and treat CTE-related symptoms,” said Julia Gallini, lead author and a PhD candidate at Boston University School of Public Health.

The new findings build on an August 2026 study from the research group that estimated between 25% and 98% of NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE.

The study accounted for differences between NFL players whose brains were donated for research and those whose brains were not donated. Among the 387 deceased NFL players whose brains were studied, 362 had some degree of CTE neuropathology, according to the study.

Researchers also compared death certificate data for 2,362 NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023, including information on deaths involving neurodegenerative disease and dementia.

The study, a collaboration among researchers at Boston University, Mass General Brigham and the Concussion & CTE Foundation, was published in JAMA Network Open.

Resources for former athletes are available through The Trust, powered by the NFL Players Association, the NFLPA’s Professional Athletes Foundation, and the NFL Lifeline, which provides 24/7 independent and confidential support at 800-453-0078.

Former athletes, veterans and anyone concerned about CTE can also access support through the Concussion & CTE Foundation’s HelpLine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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