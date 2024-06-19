Boston remains under heat emergency but cooling centers closed due to holiday

BOSTON — For the second day, Boston is under a heat emergency.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear forecasts near record high temperatures are expected and it will be very humid, but there are some options for people trying to stay cool.

Splash pads should be open at parks and playgrounds across the city.

However, the 14 cooling centers opened at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families are closed on Wednesday because of the Juneteenth holiday.

Throughout the summer the city said it will have new cooling initiatives like outdoor misting towers to be deployed at fire stations and parks during heat emergencies as well as at open street events.

The Office of Emergency Management will distribute pop-up cooling kits with misting tents during heat emergencies and at outdoor events hosted by departments and community organizations.

Boston EMA said while they are typically concerned with people with underlying conditions, this heat can affect everyone.

“If you have 3, 4, 5, 6, days of regular heat, even other people can be impacted so we just want people to think about it. People who may be out running, exercising thinking ‘Hey, I’m immune to this.’ you may not be if you’re out constantly, getting slowly dehydrated so that what I mean by cumulative if its several days in a row, it can be the great equalizer,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley.

Mayor Wu is reminding people that getting through this heat is a marathon not a sprint.

“We know that the effects of extreme heat can be cumulative. So, we continue to encourage everyone to stay hydrated. Use sunscreen stay indoors, where possible. Please check on your neighbor so that

Everyone can prevent dehydration, heat, stroke, and other health challenges,” said Mayor Wu.

Boston Public School Students will return to school on Thursday.

Because of the heat emergency, school leaders have been advised to move outdoor activities indoors or adjust those outdoor activities.

10 BPS buildings do not have air conditioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

