Boston Red Sox unveil new food offerings at Fenway Park for 2025 season

BOSTON — Opening day in Boston is less than a month away which means the debut of new food offerings at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park concessionaire Aramark has added three exciting food items for the 2025 MLB season.

The three new food items are:

The Cowboy Up! Burger : Wolverine Ground Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, brisket, onion rings, and barbecue sauce on a brioche roll. (Location: Stand C07 and Truly Terrace)

: Wolverine Ground Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, brisket, onion rings, and barbecue sauce on a brioche roll. (Location: Stand C07 and Truly Terrace) Street Tacos : Combination of pork carnitas, mango salsa, sliced red onion, and cilantro served in a corn tortilla. (Location: Bleacher Bowls)

: Combination of pork carnitas, mango salsa, sliced red onion, and cilantro served in a corn tortilla. (Location: Bleacher Bowls) Cabot® Gourmet Grilled Cheese: Classic grilled cheese sandwich made with premium Cabot cheese served on sourdough bread available with select fillings. (Location: Jersey Street)

The season also includes the new Soup Shack that will dish out Clam Chowder, Broccoli Cheddar, and Lobster Bisque in bread bowls during the colder months of the season.

Aramark has been serving Red Sox fans at Fenway Park since 1916, officially becoming partners just four years after the historic ballpark was constructed.

Open day for Fenway is on April 4th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

