Boston Red Sox sign free agent starting pitcher to $130 million deal

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have reportedly bolstered their starting rotation, signing free-agent left-hander Ranger Suárez to a massive contract.

Suárez, who spent the last eight seasons pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies, is coming to Boston on a five-year, $130 million deal, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported.

Suarez Red Sox deal: $130M, 5 years https://t.co/ri6tPGdmat — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 14, 2026

The 30-year-old veteran hurler is coming off a career season in 2025, during which he posted a 12-8 record to go along with a 3.38 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 157.1 innings in 26 starts for the Phillies.

Over 187 career games, Suárez is 53-37 with a 3.38 ERA and 705 strikeouts over 762 innings of work.

Suárez joins a Red Sox pitching rotation that currently consists of ace Garret Crochet, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo, among others.

The signing comes just days after the Chicago Cubs landed free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs for Boston in 2025.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group