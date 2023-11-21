Boston Red Sox hire former player as club’s new pitching coach

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox recently landed a new head of baseball operations. They now have a new pitching coach.

The team on Tuesday announced that they have hired 39-year-old Andrew Bailey to oversee the Major League club’s pitching staff.

Bailey previously served as pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants for the last four seasons, following two years with the Los Angeles Angels as bullpen coach, coaching assistant, and video replay coordinator.

During his tenure in San Francisco, Giants pitchers ranked sixth in Major League Baseball with a 3.80 ERA while allowing the fewest home runs and posting the third-highest strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Prior to entering the world of coaching, Bailey pitched in 265 Major League games over eight seasons, including 49 games with the Red Sox. During Boston’s 2013 World Series Championship season, he pitched in 30 games and earned eight saves before suffering a season-ending injury.

Bailey also serves as the Director of Development for the Strike 3 Foundation, which was founded by Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow in 2008. The foundation aims to heighten awareness, mobilize support, and raise funding for childhood cancer research.

