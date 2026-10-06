Boston recognized as one of most welcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities

BOSTON — The city of Boston was recognized as one of the most welcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities with the National Sports Diplomacy Award from the Public Diplomacy Council of America.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the honor Tuesday, calling it a reflection of Boston’s efforts to make international visitors feel welcome while showcasing the city’s neighborhoods, diversity, civic culture, and community spirit.

The one-time award recognizes host cities that created meaningful experiences for international guests during the tournament.

“We were thrilled to show the world what Bostonians do every day: come together as a beautiful, welcoming, family-friendly home for everyone,” Wu said in a statement. “This recognition celebrates the warm and welcoming spirit of Boston’s people, from our neighborhood leaders and small business owners, to every City worker who helped ensure visitors from around the world had an experience of a lifetime.”

During the World Cup, Boston hosted more than a dozen free, family-friendly fan events that drew tens of thousands of visitors across the city.

City officials also highlighted Boston’s relationship with Scotland’s Tartan Army, which helped lead to a new sister-city partnership with Glasgow, Scotland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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