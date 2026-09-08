Boston Public Schools welcome students back for start of school year

BOSTON — 46,000 students at Boston Public Schools returned to classrooms Tuesday for the start of the new school year.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper welcomed students arriving at Holland Elementary School to mark the first day of classes.

The elementary school opened the academic year fully under Boston Public Schools control after exiting state receivership.

The milestone coincided with citywide efforts to coordinate transportation and school support for tens of thousands of returning families.

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To support the return to school, hundreds of buses are operating across the district.

Boston Public Schools utilizes “Zoom” GPS technology to manage bus transportation. The system provides GPS navigation on each bus, tracks students as they board and exit and monitors whether vehicles are running on schedule.

Superintendent Mary Skipper stated that district leaders are aiming for a 95% on-time success rate for school buses, noting that morning pickups proceeded smoothly with buses arriving on time or early.

Jeri Robinson, chair of the Boston Public School Committee, highlighted the role of the broader community in encouraging student achievement this school year.

“It’s not just somebody’s job. It’s not just what did they do here, but what was going on within this whole community that said each and every one of these children is important. Each and every one of these children can be successful,” Robinson said.

“If we take that attitude in each classroom and every school, every single one of our kids will be successful. Because they have the potential. But they need of all of us to believe in all of them.”

“We are so excited to have your children and you back to school. BPS is the oldest school district the country and working every day to make it the best,” Mayor Wu said.

“We’ve had some really important markers in recent years. Highest graduation rates ever last year, attendance is going up, partnerships and early college and career workforce opportunities are all being invested in,” Wu said.

Skipper said this year, officials are focused on filling gaps for students. Over the summer, 15,000 students took part in some form of summer learning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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