Boston Public Schools students could lose bus transportation under new ridership policy

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools has unveiled a new ridership policy that could lead to some students losing bus transportation.

Starting in May, BPS said it will be “taking a step towards increasing the efficiency” of busing students to school.

After 10 consecutive days of a student not riding the bus without prior notification in the Zum app, BPS will notify parents that their child is being opted out of their scheduled bus route.

This change comes after BPS estimated that close to 1,000 students have “consistently not been riding the bus this school year.”

BPS says it’s responsible for transporting more than 22,000 students to more than 200 schools on a daily basis.

