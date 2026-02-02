Boston Public Schools implements partial hiring freeze amid $53M budget deficit

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools is instituting a partial hiring freeze as the district works to address a projected $53 million budget deficit.

Superintendent Mary Skipper informed staff of the move in a memo sent last week.

In the memo, Skipper said hiring for vacant full-time positions will be paused immediately. The freeze will not affect teachers or paraprofessionals.

In a statement shared with Boston 25, Skipper said in a statement, “At a time when districts across the Commonwealth and nation have been forced to take abrupt measures, Boston Public Schools is taking a thoughtful, measured approach focused on responsible financial management and maintaining high-quality instruction and classroom supports. Beginning in November, the district implemented Central Office spending reductions and a pause on hiring while it reviewed vacancies. It has since become necessary to expand this pause on spending and hiring district-wide, unless the position supports direct service to our students.”

Officials cited several factors driving the deficit, including increased health insurance costs, inflation impacting out-of-district special education, bus transportation expenses, and rising student food service costs.

