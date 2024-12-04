Boston Public School custodian charged with assaulting 3 school employees

BOSTON — Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden has announced that a Mildred Avenue School custodian has been charged with assaulting and seriously injuring 3 other school employees.

The incident was first reported on October 10, when 2 custodial workers and one safety officer reported their colleague for assault.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Gregory Watford of Brockton.

According to the reports of Watford’s coworkers, they were raking leaves in front of the school, when Watford aggressively approached them and began attacking them.

Watford had punched the first victim in the head, causing him to fall and leading to a broken leg and ankle. Watford, then, also punched the second victim in the head and threw him into the ground, resulting in a fractured jaw. Watford did all this while stating “you all cost me money.”

Watford began to make his way into the school, when the schools safety officer attempted to jump in and resolve the situation by blocking the doorway. Watford swung his fist at the officer, hitting her hand and knocking her phone away. Watford then swung the door open, hitting the officer in the shoulder and breaking her clavicle.

“This violent incident is particularly disturbing because it happened on the grounds of a public school, which is both a workplace and a safety zone for students. I wish the three victims a thorough recovery and our office will provide all the support they require as this case moves forward,” District Attorney Hayden said.

Watford is being charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and three counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Judge Jonathan Tynes released Watford on personal recognizance with GPS monitoring and ordered him to stay away from the school.

Watford is expected to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing in January, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

