Boston Pride Parade: ‘Here to stay’

BOSTON — Music and vibrant colors illuminated streets in Boston’s Back Bay for the annual Boston Pride parade that commenced Saturday morning on Clarendon Street.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting marked the start of the iconic event with Massachusetts dignitaries taking part, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey.

The ribbon had this year’s parade theme, “Here to Stay,” written all over. Parade Chair Robert Clark explained its significance to Boston 25 News.

“We don’t want to be erased. We want to be included in society, and feel equal, and just be proud of who we are... and celebrate love with everybody, as everybody else does,” said Clark.

He said 13,500 people registered to march in this year’s event, and these participants represented around 300 community groups.

That includes Boston Prime Timers, a nonprofit that provides a social outlet for gay and bisexual men.

“To me, it’s just kind of getting out, meeting people who like you for who you are, and don’t judge you because you’re gay,” said Doug Fleming.

In recent weeks, Clark said they saw an influx of people sign up to be event volunteers. They told him they wanted to “be part of a community.”

The parade concluded at the Boston Common. A pride festival was then held at the public park from noon until 6 p.m.

Clark said they’ll start planning for next year’s event in about a month. Boston Pride for the People, a volunteer-led group, hosted this year’s parade and festival.

