Boston police warning public of parking violation scam

BOSTON — Boston police are warning people about fake parking violation court notices.

The court notices appear to be official “Notice of Hearing — Parking Violation” documents from the Boston Municipal Court.

The notices include a case number, judge name and signature, a Boston Municipal Court address, a hearing date, a Massachusetts state seal, and a QR code prompting payment.

Police are urging people not to scan the Q-R code and make any payment.

BPD Community Alert: Fraudulent Parking Violation Court Notices

They say you could verify any potential parking violations through the city’s parking clerk.

If you have received a fraudulent notice or have been victimized, report it to the Boston Police Department.

Anonymous information can be submitted to the CrimeStoppers tip line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463). Tips can also be submitted online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

