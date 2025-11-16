Boston police warn residents of online shopping scams

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is advising consumers to be cautious of holiday scams while shopping online.

Scammers are reportedly creating fake websites that offer exclusive deals on high-demand products, often resulting in the theft of credit card details once purchases are made.

The Better Business Bureau has highlighted that these scams frequently involve the unauthorized use of credit card information.

In addition to fake websites, other scams include fraudulent job postings for temporary holiday work and the sale of fake gift cards.

Consumers are also being targeted by fraudulent text messages claiming missed deliveries or payments, which can lead to further financial loss.

Boston police remind shoppers to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of websites and offers to avoid falling victim to these scams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

