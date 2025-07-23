Boston police urge public to ‘be aware’ of overdue parking ticket scam

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is warning the public of a new email/text scam targeting Boston residents.

Police say that messages claiming to be MassDOT are alerting recipients that they have overdue parking ticket fees.

Boston police say that the messages are, in fact, not from MassDOT or the City of Boston.

“The Parking Clerk does not contact individuals by email or text about unpaid parking tickets,” the Boston Police Department wrote.

Those who want to learn more about Boston parking and how to pay/check any unpaid parking fees, visit the following link: https://www.boston.gov/departments/parking-clerk/how-pay-parking-ticket

Boston police ask that if you or someone you know has been victimized by this type of crime, please report the incident to the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

