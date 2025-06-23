Boston police: Three people injured following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police say that three people have been transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Dorchester.

According to police, around 9:25 Sunday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of 81 Wayland Street in Dorchester to reports of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers spotted two males who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began issuing first aid to the victims before Boston EMS arrived on the scene. Both individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where police say their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Then, shortly afterwards, EMS was called back to the scene for reports of a third person shot.

They were also transported to a local hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

