Boston police seeking public’s help in search for armed robbery suspects

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for three individuals connected to an armed robbery in Roxbury.

The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, when police responded to the area of 80 Marcella Street to reports of a robbery.

Initial information suggests that the three individuals entered the store, with one individual brandishing a knife. The two other individuals went behind the counter and stole various smoking items and vapes.

They then fled on foot towards Centre Street. It is believed that they may frequent the Health Street area.

Below are pictures and descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1:

Medium complexion male, black hooded sweatshirt, grey backpack, black sweatpants with identifiable logos on the back, black and grey sneakers, sheisty mask.

Suspect 2:

Medium complexion male, black jacket, sheisty mask, black Nike sweatpants with white swoosh on the left leg, grey and black sneakers.

Suspect 3:

Male wearing a black jacket with grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue medical mask, black sweatpants, grey and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Submit a tip via Boston Police CrimeStoppers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

