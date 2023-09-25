Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

BOSTON — Boston Police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Nyara Jade Mitchell, of Roslindale, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a meeting at the Roxbury Prep School, police said. She was wearing her Roxbury Prep uniform, long sleeved blue shirt, blue trousers, and black sneakers.

Police described Nyara as a Black female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with maroon and black braided hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing and birthmark on her left hand.

Nyara Jade Mitchell (Boston Police)

She is a frequent runaway and known to visit the Downtown Crossing area, and the areas of Wensley and Wilbert streets.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4560.

Residents can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ’TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

