Boston Police seek public’s help in finding Roxbury man who has been missing for 2 weeks

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Andre Jeffreys of Roxbury, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Jeffreys was last seen by a family member on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 12, police said Monday.

He has no reported medical or mental health issues.

Police described Jeffreys as a non-Hispanic Black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and facial hair.

Missing person 40-year-old Andre Jeffreys of Roxbury. (Boston Police)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

You can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

