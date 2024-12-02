Boston Police seek public’s help in finding Roxbury man who has been missing for 2 weeks

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Andre Jeffreys of Roxbury, who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Jeffreys was last seen by a family member on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 12, police said Monday.
He has no reported medical or mental health issues.
Police described Jeffreys as a non-Hispanic Black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and facial hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.
You can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group