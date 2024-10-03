Boston police seek help identifying person involved in an attempted breaking and entering incident

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the community of Roxbury’s help in identifying an individual involved in an attempted breaking and entering incident.

The incident occurred at 9:07 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, within the vicinity of 14 Holborn Street.

The individual, after exiting the building, had pulled out a knife and then fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The Boston police are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

