Boston police seek help identifying man wanted in McDonald’s French fries assault

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault, where he allegedly threw a box of French fries at a person.

The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 23, at 3:45 p.m. at a McDonald’s restaurant at 301 Warren St. in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators described the suspect as a heavyset Black male and about 30 years of age.

Surveillance images shared by the department showed the man wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, a black Nike hoodie with white strings, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group