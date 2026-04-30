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Boston police searching for man who robbed South End candy shop at knifepoint

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police searching for man who robbed South End candy shop at knifepoint Boston police searching for man who robbed South End candy shop at knifepoint
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a man they say robbed a South End candy shop at knifepoint.

Officers say they responded to Madeleine’s Candy Shop on Clarendon Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, following a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash from an employee while in possession of what appeared to be a knife, and fled with an unknown quantity of currency.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a maroon sweatshirt, a gray wool cap, gray sweatpants, and a black mask.

Madeline’s Candy Shop released a statement saying only one employee was in the shop, and she was not physically harmed.

“I am heartbroken that she was put in that situation, but I am incredibly proud of how she handled it-she stayed calm, followed her instincts, and kept herself safe," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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