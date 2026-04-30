Boston police searching for man who robbed South End candy shop at knifepoint

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a man they say robbed a South End candy shop at knifepoint.

Officers say they responded to Madeleine’s Candy Shop on Clarendon Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, following a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash from an employee while in possession of what appeared to be a knife, and fled with an unknown quantity of currency.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a maroon sweatshirt, a gray wool cap, gray sweatpants, and a black mask.

Madeline’s Candy Shop released a statement saying only one employee was in the shop, and she was not physically harmed.

“I am heartbroken that she was put in that situation, but I am incredibly proud of how she handled it-she stayed calm, followed her instincts, and kept herself safe," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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