Boston police release images of suspects in alleged hate crime attack on same-sex couple

BOSTON — Boston police have released surveillance images of a group of men accused of attacking a same-sex couple earlier this month.

The incident happened in the area of 550 River Street near Edgewater Drive in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, police said.

According to police, the group began shouting homophobic slurs at the couple before an argument escalated.

One of the suspects allegedly struck a victim in the head with a baseball bat. Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured in the surveillance images.

Suspects wanted in possible hate crime in Boston (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Civil Rights Unit at 617-343-4527.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line 1-800-494-TIPS, text “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or visit an online portal.

The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

