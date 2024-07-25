Boston police officer struck, seriously injured by truck in North End

BOSTON — A police officer was struck by a truck in Boston’s North End neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said the officer was working a paid detail and assisting a construction truck across the road when he was struck by the rear of the vehicle in the area of North Washington and Thacher streets just before 12:45 p.m.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Video from the scene showed a white Metro Equipment Corporation flatbed truck roped off with yellow crime tape and multiple detectives and officers gathered around the vehicle.

When asked about the incident, Metro Equipment Corporation declined to comment.

A man who witnessed the response said emergency crews treated the officer in the street before rushing him away.

“I saw the paramedics and the firemen working on him,” the man recalled. “I thought they were getting a defibrillator out but they pretty much got him onto a stretcher, put a neck brace around him, and loaded him into the ambulance.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Boston officer struck

There was no immediate word on whether the driver involved would face charges but McLaughlin noted that they were being cooperative.

The scene remains “very active” at this time, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group