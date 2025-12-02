Boston Police looking to ID person they say stole loaded gun

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say recently stole a loaded firearm.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Monadnock Street on November 29, according to Boston Police.

“During the incident, the suspect entered the victim’s motor vehicle and stole a loaded firearm,” police say.

Boston Police released photos of the person they’re looking for.

Boston looking to ID larceny of a firearm suspect The Boston Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is involved with the larceny of a firearm. Photo Credit: Boston Police

The person is described as being a light skinned male, according to Boston Police, who also say he was seen wearing a black winter hat, a gray or olive green jacked, a black hooded sweatshirt, and baggy black pants with white and black sneakers.

The person was last seen walking on Dudley Street towards East Cottage Street, according to Boston Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275. Police say you can also submit information anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

