BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is warning residents about a new scam involving fraudulent court notices designed to look like official parking violation documents.

The fake documents claim to be a “Notice of Hearing | Parking Violation” from the Boston Municipal Court.

According to police, these notices were not issued by the City of Boston or any government agency.

The fraudulent notices often contain a case number, a judge’s name and signature, a Boston Municipal Court address, and a specific hearing date.

Boston police issue warning involving fake parking violation documents (Boston Police Department)

The documents also feature a Massachusetts state seal and a QR code designed to prompt immediate payment.

“Do not scan the QR code or submit any payment based on an unsolicited notice without first verifying it through official channels,” Boston police wrote.

Legitimate parking violations can be verified through the City of Boston’s official parking website.

The Boston Police Department suggests residents visit the city’s official payment page to check the status of any suspected ticket before taking action. Officials noted that these fraudulent notices were not issued by the City of Boston or any other government agency.

Residents who receive one of these fake notices or believe they have been victimized should report the incident to the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

