Boston police issue over 10 citations amid crackdown on illegal scooters, mopeds

BOSTON — Boston police announced it issued over 10 motor vehicle citations on Wednesday as part of its crackdown on illegal scooters and mopeds.

Officers with the Auto Theft Unit towed seven mopeds, issued 10 motor vehicle summonses, and issued eight criminal summonses. One arrest was also made on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information related to similar illegal activity is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

Story continues below Trending Shorts

1-800-494-TIPS (8477)

Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group