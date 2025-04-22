Boston Police identify man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Allston

BOSTON — A man is facing a murder charge after police were called to a disturbance at a home in Boston’s Allston neighborhood Monday night and found a dead woman.

Officers responded to a residence on Glenville Avenue after receiving a 911 call, possibly for domestic violence, shortly before 8 p.m., Boston police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said during a news conference.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the body of a woman in an apartment, according to McLaughlin. Also in the apartment was an individual who fled through a window as police arrived, McLaughlin added.

Officers found and arrested 26-year-old Omar Riaz of Allston after he allegedly attempted a carjacking on Quint Avenue.

Riaz is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking and resisting arrest, according to Boston police.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

