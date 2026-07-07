Boston Police Department seeks public help in identifying Roxbury shooting suspects

BOSTON — Police are requesting public assistance to identify two people involved in a shots-fired incident on Schuyler Street in Roxbury on June 30.

The suspects pictured in surveillance images are seen operating a moped, with one wearing a face mask.

The two people seen were driving down Schuyler Street towards Elm Hill Avenue.

Police continue to review the facts regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the Crime Stoppers tip line.

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