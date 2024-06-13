Boston Police Department mourning death of active-duty detective

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department on Thursday announced the recent death of an active-duty detective.

Lt. Detective Henry Staines passed away on Monday after serving nearly 30 years on the force, the police department said.

Staines, who was appointed to the police department in 1996 as a student officer, had been assigned to District C-6 Detectives. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 after serving in various roles throughout his career.

Staines received numerous commendations for his dedicated service including for his efforts surrounding arrests made, firearms recovered, and drugs seized.

“Staines was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors, and all who knew him, both within the department and by those we serve,” police wrote in a statement. “As you go about your duties, please keep Lieutenant Detective Staines and his family in your thoughts.”

Boston police also noted that Staines was well known for his simple acts of kindness and assistance in the community.

