Boston police asking for help finding missing teen

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old teen.

Old Briyana Jacques, of Dorchester, was seen on Friday night in the area of Rosedale Street.

She was seen near the Ashmont MBTA station at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November and 1300 Blue Hill Avenue a couple hours later.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or District B-3 (Mattapan) Detectives at 617-343-4712.

