Boston police arrests 13 individuals in connection with sexual exploitation

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has announced the arrests of thirteen suspects in an attempt to combat sexual exploitation against women.

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, members of the Human Trafficking Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section – High Risk Victims Squad, and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an operation in the area of the South Bay Mall, where undercover officers were used to identify suspects.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with Sex for a Fee:

Abshir Mohamed, 31, of Roxbury

Jose Diaz Belen, 58, of Dorchester

David Pingley, 61, of Boston

Jose Lopez Rodriguez, 34, of Springfield, Vermont

Guillermo Prudencio, 45, of Revere

Bruce Weinstein, 68, of Dorchester

Timothy Smith, 62, of Dorchester

Sumanth Subbanna, 27, of Boston

Nacius Magis, 29, of Boston

Shawndee Josephs, 27, of Revere

Yeison Arias Lara, 33, of Mattapan

David Lora, 46, of Milton

Jason Armengol, 32, of Jacksonville, Florida. He was also charged with Possession of Class B and had an active warrant for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

All suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at an unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

