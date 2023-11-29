Boston police arrest man who escaped from hospital

BOSTON — A man who escaped from Carney Hospital Tuesday afternoon has been taken into custody, officials said.

The suspect, Michael Peterson, 48, of Boston, was wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Peterson escaped from the hospital on Dorchester Ave around 2:15 p.m. On Wednesday morning, the department announced that he had been tracked down and arrested.

Police urged the public to stay away from Peterson while he was on the run and to call 911 if spotted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Boston police searching for Michael Peterson, 48, of Bost who escaped Carney Hosptial (Boston Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group