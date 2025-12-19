Boston police arrest man connected to fatal October hit-and-run crash in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that on Thursday, they had arrested a man connected to an October fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Jamaica Plain.

36-year-old Jose Peguero of Boston is being charged with the following:

Motor Vehicle Homicide, Reckless

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision After Causing Personal Injury or Death

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle)

Marked Lanes Violation

Marked Crosswalk Violation

The incident occurred back on the night of October 5, just after 9:30 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a crash involving pedestrians in the area of 101 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Officers found two injured victims, one of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered fatal injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene. Still, with a thorough investigation led by the Boston Police Department’s Fatal Collision Investigative Team and video evidence of the crash, they were able to identify and seize a Chevy TrailBlazer registered to Peguero.

Further evidence confirmed Peguero’s movements following the crash and placed him in control of the vehicle before and after the incident. Peguero also made no attempt to report the crash or collect the vehicle.

Peguero is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

