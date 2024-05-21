Boston Police: 7 people arrested for playing music at ‘nightclub levels’ in late-night disturbance

BOSTON — Authorities arrested several people late Monday night for playing loud music while neighbors were trying to sleep.

According to Boston Police, the following 7 people were taken into custody and charged with disturbing the peace:

Alexi Mateo Santana, 37, of Boston

Baryan Bernabe-Cruz, 24, of Mattapan

Janderson Moreno, 20, of Roxbury

Jonathan Cruz, 25, of Lawrence

Luis Angel Pina Espinal, 23, of Dorchester

Veanny Diaz, 23, of Roslindale

Yunior Munoz Villar, 22, of Dorchester

Officials say the group congregated in the area of Pier Point Road and played music at decibel levels comparable to nightclub levels. In addition to the arrests, police towed 5 cars from the scene and seized multiple large speakers.

Officers had been in the area due to past community complaints about disturbances.

All seven suspects will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group