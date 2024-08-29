Boston outlines student move-in protocols for city neighborhoods

BOSTON, Mass. – City officials outlined protocols for students, families, and Boston residents ahead of Labor Day and college move-in weekend.

Representatives of city inspectional, neighborhood, and transportation services held a press conference Thursday in Allston – one of the busiest areas for students.

Roadways were packed Thursday with U-Haul vans, trash bins, and unwanted belongings on sidewalks.

Nicholas Gove, the city’s deputy chief of transportation urged everyone on the roadways this weekend to keep their eyes and ears open.

“Please do not stop in a fire lane, park in front of a fire hydrant or block access to a street,” Gove advised. “We need to keep these spaces clear.”

He cited roughly 3,400 moving permits issued across the city. Construction in Brighton, Allston, Mission Hill, and Kenmore/Fenway will be suspended this weekend due to the high volume.

Gove continued, “We don’t want to ticket and tow. So, please pay attention to posted signs. Do not double park or block streets or intersections.”

The city’s Fire Marshall Colin Kelly is expecting a spike in fires this time of year.

“When the kids arrive in the fall cooking fires go up 38%,” Kelly added.

He also advised students and their roommates keep in touch with their landlord, check for working smoke detectors, and create a gameplan in the case of emergency.

Officials urged residents to secure their trash in city bins to avoid rodents.

“Anything that could become a food source for rodents you should eliminate,” said John Ulrich, the city’s assistant commissioner of environmental services. “If you need help, reach out to Boston 311.”

The city’s 311 app and website answers questions residents or visitors may have about city neighborhoods. Officials directed those with questions this weekend to their cite.

Scheduled mattress pickups can be made at Boston.gov/mattresses.

