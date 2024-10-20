Boston Open Street’s hosts its final event of the year in Allston-Brighton

Allston-Brighton, Mass. — On Sunday, Boston’s 3rd annual Open Streets will host its last event of the year in Allston-Brighton.

Open Streets started back in 2022, initially with only three neighborhoods. The event is car-free, with over a mile-long space where communities gather and participate in cycling the area, along with music and game events.

On March 26, 2024, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city would expand the events to three more neighborhoods.

The event started at 10:30 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m. going through Allston-Brighton.

