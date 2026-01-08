Boston nightclub where woman collapsed on dance floor before dying has license reinstated

BOSTON — The Boston nightclub where a woman collapsed on the dance floor before dying will soon be allowed to reopen.

ICON Nightclub’s liquor and entertainment license was suspended after Anastaiya Colon collapsed on the dance floor on December 21. She later died at the hospital.

Members of the Boston Licensing Board determined Thursday that Icon did not commit any liquor license violations.

However, ICON will be required to submit an emergency action plan before reopening its doors.

There may also be a public hearing to discuss safety and best practices for nightclubs in emergencies, the licensing board says.

Boston 25 spoke with Angelica Morales, Anastacia’s sister, on Monday. She says they were out celebrating Angelica’s birthday, dancing, when all of a sudden Anastacia collapsed.

“Even security, I begged them, I was screaming on the top of my lungs, pick my sister up like bring her outside where she has oxygen, there’s no oxygen in here it’s low oxygen everyone’s smoking,” Morales said.

According to Morales, her sister and her friends tried getting the DJ to stop the music. Morales says he did for a few minutes, only for him to turn the music back on.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group