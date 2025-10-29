Boston Mayor Wu sets goal to have all public schools offer before-and-after care programs

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has laid out ambitious goals for the oldest public school district in the country. In Boston’s first-ever “State of the Schools” address, Wu talked about the progress and the challenges the school system faces.

The mayor also announced a new program aimed at helping working parents. Wu said 17% of Boston Public Schools don’t have before and after care programs—and her goal is to expand those. That was one part of her hour-long speech that focused on the accomplishments—and also the work that needs to be done in BPS.

At the Josiah Quincy Upper School in Chinatown Tuesday night, Mayor Wu said the district has had the best start to the school year on record this fall. More buses arrived on time this September and October than ever before. There have been more school building projects in four years than Boston has had in the last 40 years. The mayor also announced the city is working with several community organizations to launch new before-and-after school programs at 20 community hub schools, to guarantee every school offers these programs.

“We know the day doesn’t end at 3 p.m. for kids or working families,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re ensuring students have the opportunity to be challenged before and after the bell rings. Right now, 17% of our schools don’t have before- and after-school programs. At the 83% of schools that do, many families still can’t afford or access these critical supports because programs don’t accept state vouchers or have enough spots. That needs to change.”

Fees for the before and after-school programs will vary from school to school. The mayor said if students qualify for a voucher, they can also use it at the school they attend.

However, her remarks come at a time when she says public education is under attack from the federal government, with grants being pulled and cuts to funding. There is currently a plan to drop 17 schools by 2030 through closures and mergers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group