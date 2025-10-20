Boston man facing charges in connection with hit-and-run crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Boston man has been arrested on several charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Tewksbury this weekend.

Dasuan Jacobs, 28, is facing charges of failure to stop or yield, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of property damage and possession of a Class B drug in connection with the crash on Sunday, October 19, Tewksbury police said Monday.

About 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Main Street and Hinckley Road for a report of a crash.

Tewksbury police said two vehicles, a gray Jeep Cherokee and a blue Honda CRV, both had heavy damage.

Police say Jacobs, the driver of the Jeep, fled the scene.

Officers located Jacobs in the backyard of a home on Hinckley Road.

Police say Jacobs had two active arrest warrants in separate counties and that his driver’s license had been suspended.

Officers also recovered a small bag of cocaine on the pavement directly below the driver’s side door of the Jeep, Tewksbury police say.

Jacobs was arrested and transported to a local hospital. The two people inside the Honda CRV were evaluated by the Tewksbury Fire Department on scene.

Jacobs was arraigned from his hospital bed on Monday.

