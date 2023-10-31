Boston man accused of hitting woman in crosswalk while driving drunk held on $5K bail, DA says

BOSTON — A South Boston man was ordered held on $5,000 bail on charges that he hit and injured a woman with his SUV in a South Boston crosswalk while driving intoxicated early Saturday morning, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday.

Jeffrey McArdle, 46, was charged with driving under the influence, second offense, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, Hayden said in a statement. In Boston Municipal Court on Monday, Judge John McDonald ordered McArdle to stay away from alcohol and be monitored with a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring breath device.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Boston police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of O Street and East Fourth Street in South Boston.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying flat on her back on the roadway, Hayden said.

The victim’s husband told police that his wife was walking behind him in the crosswalk when she was struck by an SUV, Hayden said. The husband told police he estimated the vehicle to be traveling at 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Officers spoke to the driver, later identified as McArdle, who was standing outside the vehicle, a gray 2011 Ford Expedition.

Hayden said officers noted that McArdle appeared disoriented and unsteady on his feet and had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Officers then administered a field sobriety test. After McArdle failed the test, officers placed him under arrest. McArdle refused to take a Breathalyzer test after being transported for booking.

The victim, 32, was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center with numerous injuries including fractured ribs, internal bleeding, multiple facial lacerations and a concussion, Hayden said.

“We wish this victim a full recovery and we’re thankful that her injuries were not more severe,” Hayden said. “It’s not easy for any victim to go through the healing process and then go through the process of holding the offender accountable, but we will provide her and her family all they help they need as the case moves forward.”

McArdle is due back in court on Jan. 3 for a pre-trial hearing.

