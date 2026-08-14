Boston Legacy FC’s White Stadium debut could be delayed until next season

BOSTON — Boston Legacy FC is still waiting to play its first home match at White Stadium. Now, that wait could extend into next season.

According to the Boston Globe, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is delaying its ruling on the proposed renovation of the stadium, creating more uncertainty around when the National Women’s Soccer League team could move into its planned home.

The $325 million renovation has faced controversy from nearby residents, who have raised concerns about how much time Boston Public Schools students would have access to the stadium once the project is complete.

Under the proposal, Boston Legacy FC and the City of Boston would split the cost of the renovation.

For now, the team continues to play its home matches away from Boston. Boston Legacy has used Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, as its home venues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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