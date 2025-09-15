Boston Legacy FC owners to deliver financing plans

Monday marks the deadline for Boston Legacy FC to submit its financing plans for the renovation of White Stadium.

The team owners have expressed confidence in meeting this deadline after receiving an extension from the original August 1st date.

Team owners told Boston-25 they are on track to deliver their plans on financing the White Stadium renovation project.

The city and the team are sharing the costs of the renovation, although a final price tag is not expected until the end of the year.

The extension was granted after the team missed the initial deadline, but specific reasons for this delay have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

