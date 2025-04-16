Boston to kick off 250th anniversary of American Revolution with Paul Revere’s Ride

April 19 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution, and Boston is hosting a yearlong commemoration honoring the city’s foundational role, starting with Paul Revere’s Ride.

The kickoff event, Paul Revere’s Ride, is planned for Friday, April 18, to bring residents and visitors together across the North End and Charlestown, marking 250 years since the historic ride of Paul Revere.

The event will feature historic reenactments, a performance by musicians of the Boston Pops, a lantern procession to Boston Harbor, a drone show over the Harbor, and more.

“For 250 years, Boston has been at the heart of the American story—a place where bold ideas, civic action, and the fight for justice have shaped our nation’s path,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we celebrate Boston’s role in the 250th birthday of our country, we honor not only our past, but the everyday revolutionaries who continue to make a difference in the community and shape our city’s future.”

Paul Revere’s Ride kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a historic reenactment at Paul Revere House, followed by a table read of the original play “Revolution’s Edge” at Paul Revere Mall in the North End.

At 7:30 p.m., Mayor Wu will officially launch Boston 250 and headline a short program at the Paul Revere Mall, alongside special guests and performers, including a brass quintet from the Boston Pops.

The lanterns in the Old North Church will then be lit, and a lantern procession will follow Paul Revere to the Harborwalk at Langone Park.

Starting at 8:30 a drone show over the Harbor illuminate the evening, and can be viewed and heard at both Langone Park in the North End and Pier 1 in Charlestown Navy Yard.

After that, Paul Revere’s Ride from the North End across the Harbor to Charlestown, where Paul will mount his horse and begin his famed midnight ride.

“Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, with events like the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride, and it is where the Revolution continues as we look to the future,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This great event will capture the spirit of the Revolution by bringing together the state, municipalities, local businesses and organizations, and community groups to celebrate MA250, the contributions Massachusetts made to the founding of this country, and our shared history.”

For more details on the events, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

