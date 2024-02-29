Boston introducing new bus lanes

BOSTON — Make way for the buses.
The City of Boston is looking to put new center bus lanes along a 3-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue that runs through Mattapan and Dorchester.
Some parts of the city already have center bus lanes.
Mayor Michelle Wu says the $44 million project will include new raised platforms for people to board.
Some riders say it takes them an hour to go 3 miles because of the traffic.
The city says this will speed up buses, reduce car crashes, and make the road safer for pedestrians.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group