Boston introducing new bus lanes

BOSTON — Make way for the buses.

The City of Boston is looking to put new center bus lanes along a 3-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue that runs through Mattapan and Dorchester.

Some parts of the city already have center bus lanes.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the $44 million project will include new raised platforms for people to board.

Some riders say it takes them an hour to go 3 miles because of the traffic.

The city says this will speed up buses, reduce car crashes, and make the road safer for pedestrians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

