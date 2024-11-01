Boston installs new Archbishop Richard Henning

BOSTON — On the eve of a new holy year, a time of renewal and hope.

On Thursday, Catholics in Massachusetts have a new leader.

Archbishop Richard G. Henning, a native New Yorker, succeeded Cardinal Sean O’Malley who guided the Archdiocese of Boston for 21 years.

The installation took place during a special mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston in front of more than 50 bishops and nearly 500 priests, not to mention some excited members of the faithful.

The ceremony, steeped in tradition, began with the archbishop designate knocking on the cathedral’s doors three times and being welcomed by O’Malley. He then presented Henning to the assembly.

At the outset of his homily, the 59-year-old said he’s fielded many questions since being named to the post.

There were protesters outside the church, saying more needs to be done for victims and survivors of clergy sex abuse.

“How about the victims? What about the children, how will you help us?” one of the organizers said.

Henning welcomed them and spoke with them briefly saying he has to learn and will listen. A victim’s advocate wants more.

“To say the same thing that you know is just rhetoric survivors really want to see change and so praying for us is not what we want to hear, we want action,” the advocate said.

Archbishop Henning did say when he was appointed in August that survivors of clergy sexual abuse deserve a “listening heart.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group