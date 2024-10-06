Boston hotel workers open-ended strike begins at two of busiest Hilton hotels in the city

Hotel workers at two of Boston’s busiest Hilton hotels began an open-ended strike on Sunday morning.

Almost 600 workers at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza and Hilton Boston Logan Airport Hotels will not return to work until they reach a mutually satisfactory agreement with the hotel companies.

UNITE HERE Local 26 includes room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, telephone systems operators, doorpersons, bellhops, cashiers, cooks, dishwashers, banquet staff, and others.

“Hotel workers are fed up with the disrespect from an industry that is netting billions in profits off their labor, said Carlos Aramayo, President of UNITE HERE Local 26.

Strikers will staff picket lines outside the hotel entrances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since April, the hotel workers’ union has been bargaining for a new contract including significant wage increases and sustainable workloads.

Workers say there has been insufficient progress since the beginning of contract negotiations.

“Local 26 hotel workers love their jobs and take great pride in providing hospitality to guests. They would rather be at work. Going on strike is not an easy decision, but the workers are ready to fight for a contract that will enable them to take care of their families and retire with dignity,” he added.

No negotiations are currently scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group