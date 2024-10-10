Boston hotel recognized for having the state’s best spa

BOSTON — The World Spa Awards recognized a Boston hotel for its amenities for the sixth consecutive year on Thursday.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston, was awarded Massachusetts’ Best Hotel Spa 2024 for its diverse array of treatments and holistic wellness experiences.

The Boylston Street spot boasts 11 treatment rooms and two couples suites, made to maximize relaxation for hotel guests.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Massachusetts’ Best Hotel Spa for 2024 by the World Spa Awards,” said Debra Myers, Director of Spa and Wellness at Mandarin Oriental, Boston. “At The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston, we pride ourselves on offering a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in our signature treatments and holistic practices, all within a tranquil environment, and this recognition reinforces our dedication.”

Mandarin Oriental, Boston, also features state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a Pilates movement studio. The new Sleep Sanctuary program also enhances guests’ ability for a restorative stay.

“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional wellness experience that rejuvenates both mind and body,” Myers said.

For more information about Mandarin Oriental, Boston, click here.

